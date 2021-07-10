Saudi Arabia Eases Subsidy Cuts With Gasoline Price Ceiling

Article content By Vivian Nereim (Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia’s government set an upper limit for domestic gasoline prices and said the state would bear any extra costs, softening an energy subsidy cut program that’s drawn complaints from citizens. The ceiling for local gasoline prices will be set at June’s levels, or 2.18 riyals (58 cents) per liter of 91 octane, as of Saturday, according to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. The decision was made to “decrease the burden of living costs on citizens and residents” and “support local economic activity,” a state committee for amending energy prices said in the statement.

Article content The change will blunt the impact of subsidy reforms introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is a nod to complaints from Saudis about the rising cost of living under his economic diversification program. Inflation in the world’s largest oil exporter stood at 5.7% in May — the latest figure available — driven by higher food and vehicle prices as well as a move to triple the value-added tax last year. Saudi officials have closely monitored discontent as Prince Mohammed’s plan was rolled out over the past five years, and have occasionally reversed or eased changes that drew vocal grumbling as the kingdom’s social contract is reshaped. READ MORE: Retirement for 45-Year-Olds May Vanish in Saudi Pension Reform