Paraguayan lawmakers to present Bitcoin bill on July 14 By Cointelegraph

Paraguayan lawmakers to present Bitcoin bill on July 14
Paraguayan Congressman Carlitos Rejala and Senator Fernando Silva Facetti are planning to introduce a (BTC) bill to Congress on Wednesday, July 14, underscoring the lawmakers’ urgency in formulating a coherent digital asset strategy for their country.
“I am here to unite Paraguay,” Rejala tweeted Friday, adding that he and his fellow lawmaker are planning a “mega surprise for Paraguay and the world.”
