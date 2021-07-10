Pandemic has accelerated the rollout of CBDCs by 5 years, says blockchain firm By Cointelegraph

Pandemic has accelerated the rollout of CBDCs by 5 years, says blockchain firm
Research from European blockchain company Guardtime suggests that the current pandemic may have accelerated the launch of a major central bank digital currency by up to five years.
According to Guardtime, the company said the growth of many technology companies, improved use of networking and telecommunications platforms, and digitalization of the world in general could mean the first central bank digital currency, or CBDC, from a major economy could be rolled out within three years. The firm works with several central banks around the world in exploring the development of a CBDC.
