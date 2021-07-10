Movies And TV Shows To Watch The Cast Of Loki In

By
Bradly Lamb
5

We’ve got Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku!

I know, I know, it’s so painful waiting for a new episode of Loki each week.

But, wait! Before you despair, remember there’s a slew of movies and TV shows your faves on the series have been in that you can definitely binge.


Disney+

We got y’all, you know this.

We’ve rounded up series and films you can catch your favorite actors in. Check out the guide below:


John Phillips / Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK

Of course we have to start with the titular character!

1. Crimson Peak


Kerry Hayes/©Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

2. War Horse


Touchstone Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Tom stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, what are you doing here??) as the hardy Captain James Nicholls.

3. The Night Manager


Des Willie/The Ink Factory/©AMC / courtesy Everett Collection

In this miniseries, he portrays main character Jonathan Pine, a Cairo hotel night manager hired to infiltrate an arms dealer’s inner circle.


Disney+/Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection


Disney Pixar

I’m assuming you’ve already seen plenty of Owen Wilson flicks, but I’ll oblige anyway. Granted, you won’t actually see Owen in this one, but you’ll hear him and his glorious “wows,” so, really, what do you have to lose?

2. Wedding Crashers


Warner Bros.

In this 2005 comedy, Wilson costars alongside Vince Vaughn, both of whom portray two divorce mediators who crash weddings in order to meet women.

3. Bottle Rocket


Columbia Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

This Wes Anderson cult classic stars Owen alongside his brother, Luke, as Anthony. Freed from a psychiatric hospital by his friend Dignan (Owen), Anthony must now deal with his criminal shenanigans. 

4. The Royal Tenenbaums


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Another Wes Anderson flick, this Oscar-nominated film explores the chaotic dynamics of an eccentric family who gather under the same roof for a variety of reasons.

5. The Night at the Museum franchise


20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

My personal favorite, this movie (and its two sequels) costars Owen as a cowboy named Jedediah Smith from the Hall of Miniatures, who comes to life at night just like the rest of the museum.


Marvel Studios / Courtesy of Marvel Studios

1. Belle


David Appleby/TM and Copyright ©Fox Searchlight. All rights reserved. / courtesy Everett Collection

Gugu made a name for herself playing the titular character in Belle, which tells the true story of Dido Elizabeth Belle, the daughter of an enslaved African woman in the West Indies and Royal Navy Captain Sir John Lindsay.

2. Miss Sloane


Kerry Hayes ©EuropaCorp USA / courtesy Everett Collection

Costarring alongside Jessica Chastain, this political-legal drama sees Gugu as Esme Manucharian, a lobbyist in the fight to pass sensible gun legislation.

3. Beyond the Lights


Relativity Media/Courtesy Everett Collection

Beyond the Lights follows Noni, an international pop star facing the pressures of fame. Once she meets Kaz (Nate Parker), she begins a journey to reclaim her voice and become the artist she was meant to be.

4. Concussion


Melinda Sue Gordon/©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Starring Will Smith and Alec Baldwin, this dramatic thriller is based on the true story of neuropathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, who discovered the truth about brain damage in football players who undergo repeated concussions. Gugu plays Dr. Omalu’s wife, Prema Mutiso.

5. The Morning Show


Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

Featuring Hollywood heavy hitters like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, this drama explores the inner workings of morning news shows. Gugu’s character, Hannah Shoenfeld, is the head talent booker for the news show in Season 1.


Laurie Sparham/©Channel 4/©Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Black Mirror‘s hailed “San Junipero” episode is a masterpiece that traces the relationship between two queer women, Kelly (Gugu) and Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis), throughout several decades. 

1. Black Mirror, “Playtest”


Channel Four / Â©Channel Four/Courtesy Everett Collection

Gugu isn’t the only Black Mirror alumnus here! In this bone-chilling episode, Wunmi portrays Katie, a technician who is helping a video game mogul fine-tune his latest product on an unwitting traveler short on cash.

2. Lovecraft Country


Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

HBO‘s latest hit stoking Emmy buzz features Wunmi as Ruby Baptiste, the estranged older half sister of main character Leti (Jurnee Smollett). Set on making her own path in a 1950s South clouded with inexplicable magical happenings, she gets inadvertently embroiled in a power struggle centuries in the making. 

3. Dancing on the Edge


Starz! Movie Channel / Â©Starz! Movie Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

This British TV series follows a Black jazz band in London in the early 1930s, with Wunmi portraying Carla, a shy backing vocalist. 


Courtesy Of Netflix / Â©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Wunmi is detective Teri Darego, Eunice Noon’s (Gemma Whelan) professional and romantic partner, in Netflix‘s brilliant, gritty dark dramedy series about two British teens who find themselves at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Well, that’s a wrap, folks. So much to watch, so little time…

Which of these movies or shows have you seen? Let us know in the comments below!

TV and Movies

