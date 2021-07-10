Lamar Odom And Tristan Thompson Comments Khloé Kardashian

If you need a quick refresher, Lamar and Khloé met and got married within a month in 2009. However, Khloé filed for divorce in 2013 after Lamar started cheating and using drugs. The divorce was briefly paused after Lamar almost died from a drug overdose in 2015, but was finalized in 2016.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Tristan and Khloé have also had a tumultuous relationship, with their rumored split making headlines late last month — but he recently posted on Instagram referring to her as his “partner,” so take from that what you will.


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

Fast forward to yesterday, when Khloé posted this pic of her showering outside in a bikini:

Lamar then, inexplicably, thought it would be a good idea to comment “hottie” with a series of choice emojis:

A few hours later, Tristan was also apparently drooling over the pic:

But wait! That’s not all!!! Tristan then TAGGED LAMAR in a separate comment saying, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

I…what does this even mean? What???

I think I’m going to log off for a while.

