Lamar Odom And Tristan Thompson Comments Khloé Kardashian

If you need a quick refresher, Lamar and Khloé met and got married within a month in 2009. However, Khloé filed for divorce in 2013 after Lamar started cheating and using drugs. The divorce was briefly paused after Lamar almost died from a drug overdose in 2015, but was finalized in 2016.



Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

