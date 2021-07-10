Lamar Odom And Tristan Thompson Comments Khloé Kardashian

If you need a quick refresher, Lamar and Khloé met and got married within a month in 2009. However, Khloé filed for divorce in 2013 after Lamar started cheating and using drugs. The divorce was briefly paused after Lamar almost died from a drug overdose in 2015, but was finalized in 2016.
Tristan and Khloé have also had a tumultuous relationship, with their rumored split making headlines late last month — but he recently posted on Instagram referring to her as his “partner,” so take from that what you will.
Fast forward to yesterday, when Khloé posted this pic of her showering outside in a bikini:
Lamar then, inexplicably, thought it would be a good idea to comment “hottie” with a series of choice emojis:
A few hours later, Tristan was also apparently drooling over the pic:
But wait! That’s not all!!! Tristan then TAGGED LAMAR in a separate comment saying, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”
I…what does this even mean? What???
I think I’m going to log off for a while.
