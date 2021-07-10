Korean professor uses bio-waste to mine crypto By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
‘Poopcoin’: Korean professor uses bio-waste to mine crypto

“Shitcoin” may no longer be solely a term used to describe altcoin projects with questionable value propositions, as one South Korean university professor has taken the term to a more literal dimension.

Cho Jae-weon of the National Institute of Science and Technology in Ulsan, South Korea, has created an eco-friendly toilet system that produces fertilizer and energy from human excrement.