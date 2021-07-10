Key altcoin price metric flashed bullish ahead of Axie Infinity’s parabolic rally By Cointelegraph



Key altcoin price metric flashed bullish ahead of Axie Infinity’s parabolic rally



Axie Infinity (AXS) has had a rough week: On July 1, it was trading at just above $5. One week later and following two consecutive two-day rallies, the price was charging past $19. AXS price has since dropped between $18 and $19, yet the coin’s weekly stats are still outstanding: 118% against United States dollar and 119% against (BTC) in a week.

As AXS sits on top of the seven-day price change chart, many traders are wishing that they could have known earlier in the week that the asset was ready to explode. While it is impossible to see into the future, more often than not, solid knowledge of historical precedent can be helpful in identifying opportunities early. That is, if you have the right optics to recognize patterns that previously spelled huge gains.

Axie Infinity’s Price vs VORTECS™ chart. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Top-10 assets by the overall number of days with a VORTECS™ score of 80 or higher. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

