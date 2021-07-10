Japan’s Fukushima, in reversal, bars spectators from Olympic events

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s Fukushima prefecture will bar spectators from the Olympic events it hosts this summer due to rising COVID-19 infections, its governor said on Saturday, reversing a position announced two days earlier by organizers. The decision deals another blow to Japan’s hopes to leverage the Olympics to showcase its recovery from a devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern coast a decade ago, destroying a nuclear plant in Fukushima in the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

Article content Organizers had said on Thursday there would be no spectators in host city Tokyo as a resurgent coronavirus forced Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games, which were already postponed by a year due to the pandemic. But they said some spectators would be allowed in Fukushima and several other prefectures outside the capital. On Friday organizers said soccer matches in Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido would be held without spectators. Fukushima, hosting seven softball and baseball games, asked Olympics organizers to ban spectators and the request was accepted, said Governor Masao Uchibori. “The situation of rising infections in the prefecture warrants no optimism,” he told a news conference.