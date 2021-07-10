Israeli defense minister authorizes seizure of Hamas-tied crypto accounts By Cointelegraph

Israeli defense minister authorizes seizure of Hamas-tied crypto accounts
Israeli defense minister Benny Ganz has signed an order authorizing security forces to seize cryptocurrency accounts believed to be tied to the militant wing of Hamas, the de facto ruling authority of the Gaza Strip in Palestine.
Ganz has said that a joint security operation between the Ministry of Defense’s National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing and the security forces had “uncovered a web of electronic wallets” thought to be tied to Hamas and its ongoing fundraising efforts, using (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.
