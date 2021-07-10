Immunefi partners with Binance Smart Chain on bug bounties to secure BSC projects By Cointelegraph

Home Business Immunefi partners with Binance Smart Chain on bug bounties to secure BSC...

Immunefi partners with Binance Smart Chain on bug bounties to secure BSC projects

Immunefi, a security service outfit that specialized in decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, has inked a collaboration with the Binance Smart Chain.

According to a release issued on Friday, Immunefi will work in collaboration with BSC to improve the security of projects on the Binance chain. As part of the partnership, ethical hackers who take part in a campaign to discover vulnerabilities in BSC-based projects will earn rewards.