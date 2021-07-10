Hydro plant from 1897 earns 3x as much mining BTC as selling power to the grid By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
New York’s Mechanicville Hydroelectric Plant — one of the oldest hydropower generation facilities in the United States — is now a host to (BTC) mining.

The plant is owned by Albany Engineering Corp (AEC), which was asked to restore it by the National Grid (LON:) in 1986. Jim Besha Sr., CEO of AEC, noted that cryptocurrency mining offers triple the profit margins compared to selling electricity back to the grid: