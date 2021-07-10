Hydro plant from 1897 earns 3x as much mining BTC as selling power to the grid By Cointelegraph

Hydro plant from 1897 earns 3x as much mining BTC as selling power to the grid
New York’s Mechanicville Hydroelectric Plant — one of the oldest hydropower generation facilities in the United States — is now a host to (BTC) mining.
The plant is owned by Albany Engineering Corp (AEC), which was asked to restore it by the National Grid (LON:) in 1986. Jim Besha Sr., CEO of AEC, noted that cryptocurrency mining offers triple the profit margins compared to selling electricity back to the grid:
