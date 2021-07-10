How to launch an STO? Report predicts market to reach $3B valuation by 2025 By Cointelegraph



How to launch an STO? Report predicts market to reach $3B valuation by 2025



Security tokens may be poised for exponential growth as security tokenization industry players reveal optimistic forecasts based on surging demand. With that, the market size by 2025 could reach the $3 billion mark, according to the area2invest report, a security token marketplace. The study by the Liechtenstein-based security token marketplace also suggests a market compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.9%.

As Bernhard Thalhammer, head of issuer relations at area2invest, told Cointelegraph: “Every day, we receive several requests, not only from blockchain or crypto companies but also from more traditional businesses which have very concrete STO projects in mind.” He added: “We are actually quite surprised how well informed they are and how far they are in their decision-making process.”

