Germany’s Scholz sees final tax reform deal by October

Article content

VENICE — German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he expected a final deal on taxing multinationals to be reached by October, after finance ministers from the G20 club of large economies backed a plan to stop companies shifting profits to tax havens.

“We have already reached the core agreement,” Scholz told reporters at the G20 gathering in Venice.

“So I am absolutely sure that we will get an agreement in October.” (Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing Douglas Busvine; Editing by Toby Chopra)