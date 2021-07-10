German electric car startup Next E.Go Mobile to build plant in Bulgaria

Article content

SOFIA — German electric car start-up Next e.Go Mobile will invest 140 million euros ($166 million) in a car production plant in Bulgaria, the country’s economy minister Kiril Petkov said on Saturday.

Next e.Go Mobile plans to start producing electric cars in the northern city of Lovech in two years’ time and to employ about 1,000 people, Petkov told reporters after signing a memorandum for the new investment with the company.

The start-up has positioned itself at the lower end of the electric vehicles market, producing small budget cars that would be affordable for the wider population. It plans to produce its E.Go Life and E.Go Life Cross models in Bulgaria.