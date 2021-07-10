Founders flee as court cases build up By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Africrypt turns sour on investors: Founders flee as court cases build up

Two South African brothers are facing mounting pressure to come forward to authorities as investigators delve into one of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts in the country.

Raees and Ameer Cajee are central figures in the now infamous Africrypt cryptocurrency investment scheme saga. Local investors have been left in the dark and out of pocket following what the Cajee brothers claimed was a hacking incident that saw the company’s cryptocurrency holdings stolen.