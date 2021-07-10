ECB’s Schnabel says she doesn’t expect ‘excessively high’ inflation

Article content

BERLIN — Inflation in the euro zone is unlikely to overshoot and the current increase in price growth driven by the coronavirus pandemic will be temporary, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel was quoted on Saturday as saying.

“I am sure that we will not experience any excessively high inflation,” Schnabel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in extracts from an interview released ahead of publication.

Schnabel’s comments come a day after the accounts of the ECB’s June policy meeting revealed growing concerns among conservative policymakers that the rise in inflation may be more durable than now predicted.