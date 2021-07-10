District council declares Germany’s first-ever ‘cyber-catastrophe’

Article content

BERLIN — A district council in eastern Germany has declared a disaster after its computer systems were paralyzed by a hacker attack in what the federal cybersecurity watchdog confirmed was the country’s first-ever “cyber-catastrophe.”

Hackers knocked out the IT operations of the municipality of Anhalt-Bitterfeld, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, on Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Saturday.

“We are almost completely paralyzed,” the spokesperson said, adding its offices would probably remain offline next week and giving no indication of when services would resume.