David Harbour Says He Is “Grateful” For Wife Lily Allen

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“We can share this experience of walking through life together.”


Santiago Felipe / Via Getty

And apparently he’s really enjoying his life as a husband.

In an interview with People, David opened up about his relationship, and it is too adorable.


David M. Benett / Via Getty

“I’m so grateful that I’m not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything,” he said.

“We can share this experience of walking through life together. I’m always so overcome with gratitude for that, because I’ve been alone for most of my life.”


James Devaney / Via Getty

He also said that he loves being a step-dad to her daughters Ethel, 9, and Marnie, 8.

“We all recently went to a Gay Pride event at the Brooklyn Museum, and I decided to heavily embarrass my step-daughters with some horrible dancing,” he said.

“I was the only one on the dance floor!”


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Via Getty

Something tells me he’s a great partner — and parent! I simply love his love.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR