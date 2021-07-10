Crypto world largely silent as little-known exchange announces plans to go public By Cointelegraph



Crypto world largely silent as little-known exchange announces plans to go public



One might assume that a firm with a name like “Bullish” would garner a lot of attention in announcing its intention to go public, especially given that the exchange is backed by blockchain software company Block.one. Until today however, it seems to have gone mostly unnoticed by participants in the crypto space.

In a Friday announcement, Bullish said it would be going public on the New York Stock Exchange via a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The tech firm, which described itself as “focused on developing financial services for the digital assets sector,” will merge with Far Peak Acquisition, whose CEO is Tom Farley, former president of the New York Stock Exchange. Farley will become the new Bullish CEO and Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer will be chairman of the crypto exchange. The deal isexpected to close sometime this year.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph