Crypto options are turning mainstream By Cointelegraph



Crypto options are turning mainstream



Despite ongoing vaccination efforts and pandemic aid, the world’s economy looks remarkably different than it did over a year ago. The new financial landscape and continued uncertainty have accelerated the shift away from traditional financial institutions.

As the economy attempts to roar into high gear from a standing start, the world of cryptocurrency has taken to the main stage. It has cemented itself as a recognized asset class by major asset managers, investment banks and hedge funds. As the speed of mainstream adoption continues to take the financial world by storm, it is also paving the way for investors to explore a new frontier — crypto options.

Pankaj Balani has over eight years of experience as a business leader and derivatives trader, and he has dedicated the last two years to building Delta Exchange, a next-generation derivatives exchange where traditional financial instruments and cryptocurrency trading intersect. A UBS alumni, Balani has gained financial, derivatives and quantitative financial experience through his positions at Edelweiss Asset Management and Elara Capital. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi with a degree in engineering physics and obtained an MBA from the Indian School of Business.

