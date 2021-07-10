Celebrity Gogglebox viewers in stitches as stars react to Sex/Life shower scene: ‘It’s got its own postcode!’

Celebrity Gogglebox viewers were left in stitches as the show’s stars got a big surprise while watching Sex/Life.

During Friday’s episode of the Channel 4 show, celebrities including Ed Sheeran, KSI and Jonathan Ross sat down to catch up on the week’s biggest TV shows.

This included Netflix’s raunchy new drama Sex/Life, which follows mother Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) as she becomes increasingly restless in her marriage to Cooper (Mike Vogel) and begins reminiscing about her former lover Brad Simon (Adam Demos).

One particular scene to get viewers talking occurs in episode three, when Cooper follows Brad to the gym and sees him showering, with his fully exposed penis being shown on camera.

The moment played out on Gogglebox, prompting shrieks and gasps from stars including Martine McCutcheon, Anne Marie, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Denise Van Outen.

“Jesus Christ, it’s like a salami,” Nick Grimshaw said, while Martin Kemp questioned son Roman: “Is that real?”

Jonathan Ross commented: “He can’t compete with Brad. He needs to accept the fact he can’t compete with Brad… Go home, pack your shirts, f*** off… It’s got its own postcode!”

Viewers found the moment hilarious, with one commenting: “They watched the end of Sex/Life ep3 on Gogglebox and I’m SCREAMING.”

“I’ve been wondering all week what the shower scene in Sex/Life is all about, after seeing people talking about it everywhere. Thanks Gogglebox for solving that mystery,” another wrote.

One tweet read: “Celebrity Gogglebox watching Sex/Life had dad and me absolutely dying omg.”

“I was the same as the celebrities on Gogglebox when I saw that shower scene on Sex/Life,” another commenter joked.

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.