Capital International purchased $600M in MicroStrategy stock By Cointelegraph

Capital International purchased $600M in MicroStrategy stock

Matilda Colman
Financial services company Capital International invested more than half a billion dollars into business intelligence firm MicroStrategy stock.

In MicroStrategy’s filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the second quarter of 2021, the firm disclosed Capital International Investors has purchased 953,242 shares of its stock. Following the release of the SEC filing, MicroStrategy’s stock price rose by more than 1.5% to reach $628.44 at the time of publication, making Capital International’s shares worth roughly $600 million.