Bitcoin metric sees ‘hell of a bounce’ in move which historically heralds BTC price bottom By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin metric sees 'hell of a bounce' in move which historically heralds BTC price bottom

Matilda Colman
A classic (BTC) on-chain indicator has seen a “hell of a bounce” even as price action stays uncertain.

In a tweet on July 9, Philip Swift, creator of analytics resource Look Into Bitcoin, highlighted a dramatic change of course for the Puell Multiple.

Bitcoin Puell Multiple vs. chart. Source: LookIntoBitcoin.com