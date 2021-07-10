A toxic relationship By Cointelegraph



Elon Musk and Bitcoin: A toxic relationship



On July 8, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert hosted an Elon Musk-inspired show in Austin, Texas. Aptly named “F*ck Elon,” the event, which included a large number of (BTC) maximalists, was surely a rowdy affair. Keiser is known for many things, but restraint is not necessarily one of them.

Although we can debate the merits of such a provocatively titled party, Musk’s divisiveness is certainly not up for debate. Earlier this year, the Bitcoin community — including the maximalists — were vocal supporters of Musk. He saw value in Bitcoin and Bitcoin saw value in Musk, one of the most influential people on the planet. In many ways, it was a match made in heaven.

John Mac Ghlionn is a researcher and cultural commentator. His work has been published by the likes of Bitcoin Magazine, The New York Post, The Sydney Morning Herald and National Review.

