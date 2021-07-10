24 Celebrities Who Were On Reality TV Before Fame

Every celebrity has to start somewhere. For many of them, a reality TV appearance helped get their name out there before most people knew who they were.
Here are 24 celebs who were on reality shows before they became big names in Hollywood:
1.
When Zac Efron was 17, he chose which of three girls he wanted to ask out after rifling through their bedrooms on the MTV dating show Room Raiders.
2.
Britney Spears was only 10 when she auditioned for Star Search in 1992.
3.
Early in her TV career, Meghan Markle briefly held a briefcase on Deal or No Deal.
4.
Laverne Cox competed for a job as a celebrity assistant on I Want to Work for Diddy in 2008, but she only made it to the second week.
5.
Before he joined Big Time Rush, Carlos PenaVega competed on the boy band–forming competition show Making Menudo.
6.
Lucy Hale won the American Idol spinoff American Juniors in 2003, and she formed a pop group with the other winners.
7.
Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz took an art class with Kourtney Kardashian on Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.
8.
Nine-year-old Beyoncé competed on Star Search with her group Girl’s Tyme, who later changed their name to Destiny’s Child.
9.
Kesha assisted Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in finding her mom a date on an episode of The Simple Life.
10.
Before she joined the Saturday Night Live cast, Melissa Villaseñor competed on America’s Got Talent.
11.
In 2008, the then-unknown singer Lady Gaga headlined an event where the cast of The Hills was filming.
12.
Under her real name, Emily, Emma Stone won the singing competition In Search of the New Partridge Family in 2005.
13.
JoJo Siwa, complete with her iconic bows, got her start at the Abby Lee Dance Company on Dance Moms.
14.
Before they were an actor, Lio Tipton came in third on the 11th cycle of America’s Next Top Model.
15.
Julianne Hough was one of the professionals on Dancing with the Stars before leaving to pursue music and acting.
16.
Miranda Lambert placed third in the singing competition Nashville Star the year before her first album went #1.
17.
Cardi B joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: New York in Season 6.
18.
Jordin Sparks won a local TV singing competition called Arizona Idol, which let her skip the line at her American Idol audition.
19.
A few years before creating Escape the Night, Joey Graceffa competed on The Amazing Race.
20.
In 2003, Carly Rae Jepsen made it to the final three on Canadian Idol.
21.
When she was 14, Alanis Morissette auditioned for Star Search.
22.
Before he was a YouTuber, Phil Lester competed on the quiz show The Weakest Link.
23.
Before she was the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger competed on Popstars.
24.
And finally, Kacey Musgraves placed seventh on Nashville Star‘s fifth season.
