16 Hot Disney Channel Actors: Then Vs. Now

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

These childhood actors have definitely aged like fine wines.

1.

This was Kyle Schmid when he played Alex in the Disney Channel Original Movie Alley Cats Strike (2000).


Disney Channel

He also played Derek in The Cheetah Girls.

This is what Kyle Schmid looks like today.

2.

This was Raviv Ullman when he played Phil in Phil of the Future (2004–06).


Disney Channel

He also played Roscoe in Pixel Perfect, Eric in the Kim Possible: So the Drama movie, Jake in one episode of That’s So Raven, and a random animated character in Phineas and Ferb, whatever that is.

This is what Raviv Ullman looks like today.

3.

This was Nick Spano when he played Donnie in Even Stevens (2000–03).


Disney Channel

The above photo is from The Even Stevens Movie, a masterpiece (Nick, not the movie).

This is what Nick Spano looks like today.

4.

This was Shawn Ashmore when he played Brad in Cadet Kelly (2002).


Disney Channel

He also played Chet in an episode of The Famous Jett Jackson and Tyler in In a Heartbeat.

This is what Shawn Ashmore looks like today.

5.

This was Robert Ri’chard when he played Todd in Alley Cats Strike (2000).

This is what Robert Ri’chard looks like today.

6.

This was Ryan Merriman when he played Kyle in The Luck of the Irish (2001).


Disney Channel

He also played Ben in Smart House and Adam in A Ring of Endless Light. He was ~the~ Disney Channel “it” boy for a while, tbh (and for good reason!).

This is what Ryan Merriman looks like today.

7.

This was Ty Hodges when he played Larry Houdini in Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999).


Disney Channel

He also played Larry Beale on Even Stevens and Myles in a single episode of The Famous Jett Jackson.

This is what Ty Hodges looks like today.

8.

This was Chez Starbuck when he played Cody in The Thirteenth Year (1999).

This is what Chez Starbuck looks like today.

9.

This was Erik von Detten when he played Andy “Brink” Brinker in Brink (1998).


Disney Channel

He also played Clu Bell in So Weird.

This is what Erik von Detten looks like today.

10.

This was Michael J. Pagan when he played Scott in Up, Up, and Away (2000).

This is what Michael J. Pagan looks like today.

11.

This was Clayton Snyder when he played Ethan Craft in Lizzie McGuire (2001–04).

This is what Clayton Snyder looks like today.

12.

This was Tahj Mowry when he played Eddie in The Poof Point (2001).


Disney Channel

He also played Jay in Hounded, Wade in Kim Possible, and Brandon in a single episode of The Suite Life of Zach and Cody. He’s also been in a bunchhhh of other shows and movies under the Disney umbrella.

This is what Tahj Mowry looks like today.

13.

This was Phillip Rhys when he played Proto Zoa in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999).


Disney Channel

He also played Proto Zoa in the sequel, Zenon: The Zequel.

This is what Phillip Rhys looks like today.

14.

This was Evan Peters when he played Seth in Phil of the Future (2000).

This is what Evan Peters looks like today.

15.

This was Michael Copon when he played Ricky, one of the Boyz in Motion, in That’s So Raven (2003–07).


DIsney Channel

He also played “boy at beach” in one episode of Even Stevens.

This is what Michael Copon looks like today.

16.

And, of course, this was what Andy, Matt, and Joey Lawrence looked like in Jumping Ship (2001).


Disney Channel

Andy played Tommy in Horse Sense and Jumping Ship, as well as Will in The Other Me and Jace in Going to the Mat.

Matt played an uncredited cowboy in Horse Sense and Jake in Jumping Ship, and he reprised his role as Jack Hunter in Girl Meets World, Disney Channel’s Boy Meets World spinoff.

Joey played Michael in Horse Sense and Jumping Ship.

And this is what they look like today.


@joeylawrence / instagram.com / @cherylburke / instagram.com

Andy is now 33 years old, Matt is 41 years old, and Joey is 45 years old.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR