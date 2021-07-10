16 Hot Disney Channel Actors: Then Vs. Now

These childhood actors have definitely aged like fine wines.
1.
This was Kyle Schmid when he played Alex in the Disney Channel Original Movie Alley Cats Strike (2000).
This is what Kyle Schmid looks like today.
2.
This was Raviv Ullman when he played Phil in Phil of the Future (2004–06).
This is what Raviv Ullman looks like today.
3.
This was Nick Spano when he played Donnie in Even Stevens (2000–03).
This is what Nick Spano looks like today.
4.
This was Shawn Ashmore when he played Brad in Cadet Kelly (2002).
This is what Shawn Ashmore looks like today.
5.
This was Robert Ri’chard when he played Todd in Alley Cats Strike (2000).
This is what Robert Ri’chard looks like today.
6.
This was Ryan Merriman when he played Kyle in The Luck of the Irish (2001).
This is what Ryan Merriman looks like today.
7.
This was Ty Hodges when he played Larry Houdini in Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999).
This is what Ty Hodges looks like today.
8.
This was Chez Starbuck when he played Cody in The Thirteenth Year (1999).
This is what Chez Starbuck looks like today.
9.
This was Erik von Detten when he played Andy “Brink” Brinker in Brink (1998).
This is what Erik von Detten looks like today.
10.
This was Michael J. Pagan when he played Scott in Up, Up, and Away (2000).
This is what Michael J. Pagan looks like today.
11.
This was Clayton Snyder when he played Ethan Craft in Lizzie McGuire (2001–04).
This is what Clayton Snyder looks like today.
12.
This was Tahj Mowry when he played Eddie in The Poof Point (2001).
This is what Tahj Mowry looks like today.
13.
This was Phillip Rhys when he played Proto Zoa in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999).
This is what Phillip Rhys looks like today.
14.
This was Evan Peters when he played Seth in Phil of the Future (2000).
This is what Evan Peters looks like today.
15.
This was Michael Copon when he played Ricky, one of the Boyz in Motion, in That’s So Raven (2003–07).
This is what Michael Copon looks like today.
16.
And, of course, this was what Andy, Matt, and Joey Lawrence looked like in Jumping Ship (2001).
And this is what they look like today.
