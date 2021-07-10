12 Things To Know About Bo Burnham

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

The man. The myth. The internet sensation.

Bo Burnham‘s Netflix special Inside really struck a chord with fans online.

Others were left wondering who Bo is and how they managed to miss his incredible work for so long.

Whether you’ve been a fan for years or are just now joining the Bo Burnham stan train, here are a few things you need to know about the funny man.

1.

He got his start on YouTube at just age 15.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

He posted his first video on the site in December 2006. “I definitely didn’t put it up there as like, ‘This is my ticket out of this town!'” He told the AV Club in a 2009 interview. “I had written these songs, and I wanted to show them to my brother who’s in college. And at the time, YouTube was nothing; no one knew what it was. It was just like another outlet, and I didn’t think of it as a career move.”

3.

He starred in his own MTV show.


Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

He starred in the show Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous, a show about a kid who pursues fame instead of going to college. Art imitating life. 

4.

He wrote and directed the critically acclaimed movie Eighth Grade.

5.

He’s been in a relationship with Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria since 2013.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

6.

He’s also a published poet.


Ray Tamarra / GC Images / Getty Images

He published a collection of poems titled Egghead: Or, You Can’t Survive on Ideas Alone.

7.

He didn’t go to college so that he could pursue a comedy career.

8.

His struggles with anxiety and panic attacks caused him to quit stand-up comedy for five years.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

During the song “Hands Up (Eyes on Me)” in his latest special, Bo revealed that he took an indefinite hiatus away from stand-up because of “severe panic attacks while onstage.”

10.

His first major TV appearance was on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in 2009.


NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Justin Bieber, is that you? 

11.

He directed Chris Rock’s Tamborine Netflix special.


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

“Chris had seen Jerrod Carmichael’s special that I directed last year, and he just really flipped for it,” Bo told Vulture about how their collaboration came to be. “He asked Jerrod who directed it and it was me, so then I met with him. I went to see one of his live shows and just briefly talked to him about the possibilities of what this special could be like and look like. We seemed to vibe pretty quickly.”

12.

Soon he’ll be playing former NBA star Larry Bird in an upcoming TV show.


Bob Riha Jr. / Getty Images

Now you know everything you need to know and so much more about your new favorite comedian. You’re welcome.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR