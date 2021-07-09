Weaker pound, miners push FTSE 100 higher; travel stocks jump

Britain’s economy grew by a slower-than expected 0.8% in May from April, official data showed. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 1.5% in gross domestic product.

London’s FTSE 100 gained on Friday as a weaker pound helped support export-focussed stocks, but was set to end the week lower on signs that the pace of economic recovery could be slower than expected.

Article content

“With the government’s overwhelming desire to get back to normal and completely relax all restrictions in the face of rapidly accelerating virus cases, there is a growing risk that the economy will continue to print lower growth numbers in the months ahead,” said Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments.

Travel stocks gained 0.9% after three straight sessions of declines, as Britain plans to scrap quarantine for fully-vaccinated arrivals in the coming weeks.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was up 0.4%.

The FTSE 100, which has gained nearly 9.5% so far this year on availability of cheap funds, is set to drop for the second straight week as a jump in coronavirus infections raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery.

Among stocks, Vectura Group jumped 12.8% to the top of the mid-cap index after cigarette maker Philip Morris said it would buy the pharmaceutical company in a deal valuing it at 1.05 billion pounds ($1.44 billion).

British jet and auto parts supplier Senior fell 0.7% even after it forecast 2021 performance to be slightly ahead of its previous expectations, encouraged by signs of a recovery in the aerospace division.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)