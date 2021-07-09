Wall Street set to open higher as banks, energy stocks rebound

Article content U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Friday, as energy and banking shares rebounded from a sharp selloff that was triggered by growth worries and has put the indexes on track for their biggest weekly fall since mid-June. Energy firms such as Exxon Mobil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Schlumberger NV, Occidental Petroleum Corp and Halliburton Co rose between 0.9% and 1.4% in premarket trading, tracking firmer oil prices. Rate-sensitive lenders Wells Fargo & Co, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc , Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America Corp gained between 1.5% and 1.7%, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield snapped an eight-day losing streak.

Article content Among companies benefiting from economic reopenings, cruise operators Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corp added more than 2.5% each, while carriers United Airlines Holdings and American Airlines Group Inc rose about 2% each. Wall Street’s main indexes slid on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pulling back from record closing highs as investors flocked to bond markets on concerns that the domestic economic recovery was losing steam. “The market was at a high point and it needed to pull back a little bit and it did yesterday,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. The focus will now shift to second-quarter earnings, with big banks reporting next week. Analysts expect earnings growth of 65.4% for companies in the S&P 500 index in the quarter, up from a previous forecast of 54% growth at the start of the period, according to Refinitiv IBES data.