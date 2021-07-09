Wall Street Opens Higher as Bond Market Tightness Unwinds; Dow up 240 Pts By Investing.com

Home Business Wall Street Opens Higher as Bond Market Tightness Unwinds; Dow up 240...

Wall Street Opens Higher as Bond Market Tightness Unwinds; Dow up 240 Pts

Matilda Colman
By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday supported by a return to normal conditions in an overbought bond market. 

Yields on U.S. Treasury bonds rose all along the yield curve, amid perceptions that this week’s growth scare had been overdone. The prospect of big Treasury bond auctions next week also restored some balance to a market that had been dominated by Federal Reserve buying amid a general lack of liquidity in recent days.  The rise in yields supported financial stocks, which have cheapened this week despite the prospect of another strong set of results when earnings season kicks off next Tuesday.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was up 244 points, or 0.7%, at 34,666 points. The was up 0.5% but the underperformed, against a backdrop of concern about a new and wide-ranging executive order from President Joe Biden claiming to champion the consumer against big business. 

 

