US crypto community overtaking Asia, says Mike Novogratz By Cointelegraph

US crypto community overtaking Asia, says Mike Novogratz
As (BTC) has continued trading sideways after dipping below $33,000 on Thursday, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has provided some geopolitical observations regarding the industry.
In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Novogratz said that Bitcoin price is now consolidating between $30,000 and $35,000, suggesting that the United States’ crypto community is now taking the lead in the market amid a bearish trend coming from Asia.
