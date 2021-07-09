United Airlines to add more flights in anticipation of higher holiday travel By Reuters

Home Business United Airlines to add more flights in anticipation of higher holiday travel...

(Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Friday it would add nearly 150 flights to cities in the United States, Central America and the Caribbean, as it prepares for a surge in passengers who want to travel during the winter holidays.

Airlines are adding flights and hiring additional staff in preparation for a jump in demand as economies open up and vaccination coverage improves.

United said it had flown five times as many passengers during the fourth of July travel period than it did last year. The U.S. carrier expects the trend to remain for the rest of the year.

Smaller rival Spirit Airlines (NYSE:) Inc said on Thursday it would resume all international flights, including routes to some Central American and Caribbean destinations, from Orlando.

Shares of United, which last month unveiled its largest-ever order for Boeing (NYSE:) Co and Airbus SE (OTC:) jets, were up 1.6% premarket.

