UK economy grew by slower-than expected 0.8% in May – ONS

LONDON — Britain’s economy grew by a slower-than expected 0.8% in May from April, according to official data which raised questions about the intensity of the bounce-back from coronavirus lockdowns.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 1.5% in gross domestic product.

The Office for National Statistics also revised down its figure for growth in April to 2.0% from its previous estimate of 2.3%.

April saw the easing of restrictions for non-essential retailers, hairdressers and pubs and restaurants that could serve customers outside. In May, hospitality firms were allowed to resume indoor service.