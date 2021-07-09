U.S. trial for Aon’s purchase of Willis Towers Watson set for late 2021 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An office building with the Aon logo is seen amid the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Judge Reggie Walton has set a split trial date for the Justice Department’s fight to stop insurance broker Aon (NYSE:)’s planned $30 billion acquisition of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:).

The judge, in an order posted on Friday, said that the bench trial in the case would be heard from Nov. 18 to 23 and Dec. 20 to 22. The trial will be held in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit in June in hopes of blocking the deal, arguing that it would combine the second and third largest of the “Big Three” global insurance brokers and lead to higher prices.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR