U.S. to Add China Firms to Xinjiang Blacklist, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) — The Biden administration will add at least 10 Chinese entities to its economic blacklist as early as Friday over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, Reuters reported.
It’s not yet known precisely how many entities are involved or their identities, the report said, citing two unidentified sources. It added that the White House and the Commerce Department declined to comment.
The entity list prohibits American firms from doing business with them without first obtaining a U.S. government license. Along with sanctions on Chinese officials, the restrictions on business is another tool the U.S. has deployed against China in an effort to exert influence on the world’s second largest economy.
There’s been little improvement in U.S.-China relations under President Joe Biden. In March, the first high-level talks between the U.S. and China since he took office quickly descended into bickering and recrimination.
How Blacklisting ‘Entities’ Became a Trade War Weapon: QuickTake
The U.S. has repeatedly criticized Beijing over its actions, including alleged forced labor in Xinjiang, its dismantling of freedoms in Hong Kong as well as its threatening posture on Taiwan.
The U.S. has also put import bans on cotton, tomatoes and some solar products originating from Xinjiang. The U.S., the European Union, the U.K. and Canada have all announced sanctions on Chinese officials over their treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.
China has pushed back strongly, saying the U.S. and its allies are bullies and that they have no right to interfere with the Asian country’s internal affairs.
An anti-foreign sanctions law passed in June gives China’s government broad powers to seize assets from — and deny visas to — those who formulate or implement sanctions.
