U.S. to Add China Firms to Xinjiang Blacklist, Reuters Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The Biden administration will add at least 10 Chinese entities to its economic blacklist as early as Friday over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, Reuters reported.

It’s not yet known precisely how many entities are involved or their identities, the report said, citing two unidentified sources. It added that the White House and the Commerce Department declined to comment.

The entity list prohibits American firms from doing business with them without first obtaining a U.S. government license. Along with sanctions on Chinese officials, the restrictions on business is another tool the U.S. has deployed against China in an effort to exert influence on the world’s second largest economy.