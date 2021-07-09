U.S. judge ends Amazon challenge to $10 billion cloud contract after Pentagon cancellation By Reuters

© Reuters. The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Amazon.com (NASDAQ:)’s legal challenge to the 2019 U.S. Defense Department decision to award a $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project to rival Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) after the Pentagon canceled the contract.
Amazon.com had accused then President Donald Trump, alleging that the former president exerted improper pressure on military officials to steer the contract away from Amazon. The Pentagon said Tuesday it expected the new multi-billion dollar contract would be split between Amazon and Microsoft. Amazon did not object to dismissing its 2019 lawsuit.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.