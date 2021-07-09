U.S. Adds 30 to Blacklist, Targets China Firms for Rights Abuses

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. will add at least 30 companies to its economic blacklist Friday, including 14 Chinese enterprises that are alleged to be involved in human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region and aiding the Chinese military, two people familiar with the move said.

The Biden administration is not sanctioning any specific officials on Friday, the people said.

The entity list prohibits American firms from doing business with the specified companies without first obtaining a U.S. government license.