Tiffany Haddish Had Her First Orgasm During A Nicolas Cage Movie

She was apparently very ready.
The comedian is currently starring in the new movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Nicolas Cage.
And recently, Tiffany admitted she was intimidated working with the actor for a very interesting reason.
“I was at the movies seeing Face/Off. I was 17 years old on a date with this guy and nobody else was there really,” she shared on NPR’s It’s Been a Minute. “It was just us in the back and we started making out and it was my first time being fiddled with,” she added.
She continued, “I would say it like that and as I was achieving a momentous moment that I had never experienced in my life, I opened my eyes and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes super big. That was my first big O.”
Well, there you have it. But of course in true Tiffany style, she shared the story with her co-star their first day on set.
“He thought it was hilarious,” she said. “When I told him, he laughed super hard and he goes, ‘You know, my first wife saw me in a movie and said she was gonna marry me and we ended up getting married.'”
At least we know these two will have some great on-screen chemistry.
