Thai baht drops for 4th week as Asian FX feels Delta variant heat

The baht, Asia’s worst performing currency this year, dropped 0.7%

and the Singapore dollar eased 0.2% each.

Seoul was put under the tightest coronavirus curbs, while Indonesian rupiah

South Korea’s won fell 0.4% to end lower for a third day after

rapidly spreading Delta variant of coronavirus in Asia and abroad that has

Friday as confidence in the country’s tourism-reliant economy waned amid a

The Thai baht was headed towards its fourth weekly loss on

to 32.68 per dollar ahead of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s decision on

imposing more travel restrictions. The baht last traded at this level during the

COVID-19 outbreak in April 2020.

All regional currencies weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish

shift in tone at the June meeting but the baht suffered the most as strict curbs

whacked consumption and the tourism industry, which accounts for 12% of gross

domestic product (GDP) of the country.

“The baht’s Achilles heel is decimated tourism,” HSBC analysts said in a

note, expecting it to weaken further amid slow recovery as they lowered their

year-end projection for the currency by about 7% to 33.0 per dollar.

Investor sentiment had also taken a hit since the Bank of Thailand slashed