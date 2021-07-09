Thai baht drops for 4th week as Asian FX feels Delta variant heat

Matilda Colman
The Thai baht was headed towards its fourth weekly loss on

Friday as confidence in the country’s tourism-reliant economy waned amid a

rapidly spreading Delta variant of coronavirus in Asia and abroad that has

clouded global growth outlook.

South Korea’s won fell 0.4% to end lower for a third day after

Seoul was put under the tightest coronavirus curbs, while Indonesian rupiah

and the Singapore dollar eased 0.2% each.

The baht, Asia’s worst performing currency this year, dropped 0.7%

to 32.68 per dollar ahead of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s decision on

imposing more travel restrictions. The baht last traded at this level during the

COVID-19 outbreak in April 2020.

All regional currencies weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish

shift in tone at the June meeting but the baht suffered the most as strict curbs

whacked consumption and the tourism industry, which accounts for 12% of gross

domestic product (GDP) of the country.

“The baht’s Achilles heel is decimated tourism,” HSBC analysts said in a

note, expecting it to weaken further amid slow recovery as they lowered their

year-end projection for the currency by about 7% to 33.0 per dollar.

Investor sentiment had also taken a hit since the Bank of Thailand slashed

its growth forecast for the economy last month, predicting it would return to

pre-pandemic levels only by 2023.

Asia’s emerging markets already faced pressure from recent devastating

outbreaks and a slow pace of vaccination, but a jump in COVID-19 cases in

developed economies has stoked worries of more lockdowns that could hinder

global trade.

“Broad risk aversion was even more apparent in the foreign exchange space

with U.S. dollar on the rise… regional (Asian) currencies took the brunt

because of worsening COVID outbreaks here,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

“The trigger could be the state of emergency declared for Tokyo on Thursday,

underscoring the challenges of overcoming the Delta variant.”

Most Asian equities fell in line with the frail market sentiment, with the

Philippine stock index leading declines, tumbling as much as 2.6% to see

its worst day since March 19.

South Korean stocks shed 1.1%, marking their worst week since

February-end, while Taiwan and India shares shaved off 1.2% and

0.4%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS

** South Korea reported 1,316 new COVID-19 infections, its second

consecutive daily record

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were up about 4.1 basis

points at 6.572%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Jollibee Foods Corp

down 3.4% and LT Group Inc down 3.2%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0639 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.28 -6.23 -0.63 1.81

China +0.05 +0.62 0.00 1.51

India +0.10 -2.10 -0.31 12.14

Indonesia -0.17 -3.47 0.12 1.14

Malaysia -0.14 -3.97 0.57 -6.75

Philippines +0.30 -4.10 -1.30 -4.27

S.Korea -0.36 -5.47 -1.07 11.99

Singapore -0.18 -2.50 0.59 9.92

Taiwan -0.17 +1.43 -1.15 19.88

Thailand -0.73 -8.38 0.07 6.59

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tom

Westbrook; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

