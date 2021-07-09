Terence Corcoran: Courts slam competition chief in two harsh legal putdowns

Courts dismiss Bureau’s bizarre 11th-hour attempt to prevent two Calgary oil and gas waste services companies from completing a $1-billion merger deal Photo by James Park for Postmedia files

Article content It was a hot and stormy Canada Day weekend for Matthew Boswell, Ottawa’s Commissioner of Competition and the nation’s corporate behaviour watchdog. By the end of the weekend, however, Boswell had nothing to celebrate. Instead, he was left holding two harsh legal putdowns from two of the country’s leading judicial bodies.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The story line is hard to believe, from its beginning late in the day June 29, through legal proceedings held on Canada Day, and on to the final blow delivered a little after midnight by Federal Court of Appeal Justice David Stratas, one of the country’s eminent judicial figures in competition law. In a terse order under court number A-185-21, Stratas dismisses the Bureau’s bizarre 11th-hour attempt to prevent two Calgary oil and gas waste services companies — Secure Energy Services and Tervita Corporation — from completing a $1-billion merger deal. The opening words of the Stratas order, issued around 1:45 a.m. last Friday, capture the absurdity of the competition commissioner’s actions. Whereas the Commissioner of Competition “moves on an emergency basis for an interim order preventing the respondents (Secure and Tervita) from closing a transaction; and whereas the transaction is scheduled to close within minutes, at midnight MDT or 2:00 am EDT … ”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Less than 300 words later, Stratas dismissed the commissioner’s motion and skewered its key arguments. Following a 78-minute Zoom hearing that began at 12:27 a.m., the judge delivered his conclusions. He said he was “not persuaded” by claims that the merger of the two TSX-listed waste-management companies would cause “irreparable harm.” Indeed, he worried about “reputational and market-based” harm to the companies if the merger was halted at the last minute. He also states that Boswell “could have taken steps under the Competition act sooner.” At 1:45 a.m., Stratas directed the Competition Bureau to “file a notice of discontinuance.” Before the markets opened later that morning, Secure Energy Services announced that its merger with Tervita had been completed, presumably at 2 a.m. within minutes of the court of order.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content I asked Cal Goldman, one of Canada’s leading competition lawyers and a former competition commissioner, to review the Canada Day events surrounding Secure-Tervita. He described the commissioner’s application as an “extraordinary and unprecedented” bureaucratic reach on a scale “I have never seen in my experience.” Goldman said the commissioner needs to answer key questions about his decisions. When Secure and Tervita announced their merger plan last March 9, they described the deal as one that would benefit shareholders, improve their joint financial structure, produce sizable cost savings and give the company “greater capabilities to serve customers.” As separate companies, Secure and Tervita provide waste treatment and disposal facilities, operate landfills and water disposal wells and offer other environmental services to the oil and gas industry.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On March 12 the companies submitted a pre-merger notice to the Competition Bureau. One month later the bureau requested more information. On May 28 the commissioner began an inquiry, with a 30-day deadline. On June 28, the companies notified the government agency that they intended to close the deal at 2 a.m. EDT on July 2. Twenty-four hours later, Boswell sought a Competition Tribunal order to block the merger until the bureau had time to complete its review. In a dramatically worded June 30 press release, the Competition Bureau said the merger “is likely to result in a substantial lessening of competition with respect to services provided at waste disposal facilities” in Western Canada and is “likely to prevent competition for landfill services in Northeastern British Columbia, and to lessen competition for environmental services through Secure’s ability to charge its environmental services competitors higher prices. The higher costs likely to be imposed as a result of the proposed merger, will harm oil and gas producers at a time when this important industry is struggling.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content To back his case, the commissioner filed a 2,795-page application with the Competition Tribunal to halt a deal that was scheduled to close less than 72 hours later. On the next day, June 30, the Competition Tribunal, presided over by competition law veteran and Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton, held Zoom hearings, and on Canada Day Crampton issued his decision. The Chief Justice said he was sympathetic to Boswell’s situation, but he had trouble with Boswell’s attempted end-run around the fundamentals of the Competition Act. What Boswell wanted, he said, was a legal avenue that “would seriously curtail” the companies’ rights “to procedural fairness.” He added that while provisions in the act give the tribunal considerable flexibility to deal with urgent matters, they “do not contemplate the type of substantial curtailment of procedural fairness” proposed by the commissioner. It is clear, said Crampton, that Parliament decided not to grant the tribunal the power to do what Boswell wanted it to do.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As Cal Goldman suggests, Boswell needs to answer some questions, including this: “Why did he choose to bring an application for injunctive relief on June 29th to be heard June 30th when the closing was two days subsequent?” And why did he wait until the 11th-hour to seek an injunction that was unprecedented and outside the Competition Act? Postscript: For the record, here is my exchange with the Competition Bureau’s media office, beginning with my questions.. “I have a couple of questions related to the merger of Secure Energy and Tevita. On July 1, the Competition Tribunal rejected the Bureau’s attempt to stop the merger, a decision that was supported July 2 in an order from the Federal Court of Appeal. The merger has since been completed.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But there is no notice or announcement that I can find on the Bureau’s website. Also, more specifically, the Tribunal review of the issues suggests that the application to delay the merger could and should have been filed under Sec. 100 of the Act. Could the Commissioner explain why Sec. 100 was not the basis for the effort to delay the merger?” Response from Competition Bureau media officer: “I can confirm that the Commissioner of Competition’s notice to appeal the decision rendered by the Competition Tribunal on July 1, 2021, regarding the application for an interim order in this matter, is still before the Federal Court of Appeal. As this matter is before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.” Financial Post • Email: tcorcoran@postmedia.com | Twitter: terencecorcoran

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.