SPAC Filing Shows USDC Is Only Circle’s Second-Biggest Contributor By CoinQuora



SPAC Filing Shows USDC Is Only Circle’s Second-Biggest Contributor



Circle would go public utilizing a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

USDC is only the second-biggest contributor to the top line.

Mostly Circle revolves around USD coin (USDC), the stablecoin it developed in collaboration with Coinbase. As per an investor presentation, Circle will go public utilizing a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the company has three lines of business, all creating growing revenue. Among those, USDC is only the second-biggest contributor to the top line.

Moreover, Circle has been important on the more corporate and institutionally aimed side of the crypto industry. Furthermore, initiated by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville as a peer-to-peer payment firm that had a strong bitcoin orientation. More so, it has evolved into an infrastructure firm supporting most blockchain companies. In addition, infrastructure work appears to be its strongest area for the growth of …

