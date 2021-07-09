RuPaul’s Drag Race Symone Interview, Behind-The-Scenes Facts

“There was one moment between me and Kandy, it was the improv challenge. The week before she was in the bottom, and she was feeling very down on herself. We partnered together that week for Bossy Rossy and she was like, ‘I felt like I wanted to go home.’ It was right after the whole Tamisha thing, so there was a lot going on with her.

I was like, ‘Listen, you know, you need to get out of this. You’re a competitor and you worked so hard to be here. I’m here to talk too if you need anything at all, like, we’re all here. And we want you to be here and we want you to want to be here because you’re fucking Kandy Muse!’

It was a very good moment between us, especially going in for the challenge. That was when me and Kandy bonded a little more.”

8. The best advise Ru gave Symone was that “The power that I have in drag is the same power I have outside of drag.”