Press Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Osino Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ross J. Beaty, of 1550 – 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6, today announced that on July 9, 2021, he indirectly acquired ownership of 571,429 common shares (the “Osino Shares”) of Osino Resources Corp. (“Osino”), a company with a head office at 1140 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4G1. The Osino Shares were acquired pursuant to the exercise (the “Warrant Exercise”) of 571,429 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) at an exercise price of $0.55 per Osino Share for gross proceeds to Osino of $314,285.95.

The Osino Shares are owned by Kestrel Holdings Ltd., a corporation controlled by Mr. Beaty.

Prior to the Warrant Exercise, Mr. Beaty owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 12,511,548 Osino Shares and 635,579 Warrants. The 12,511,548 Osino Shares represented approximately 11.956% of the total number of issued and outstanding Osino Shares prior to the Warrant Exercise. If all of his Warrants were exercised, Mr. Beaty would have owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, approximately 12.487% of the total number of issued and outstanding Osino Shares on a partially diluted basis prior to the Warrant Exercise.

After the completion of the Warrant Exercise, Mr. Beaty now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 13,082,977 Osino Shares and 64,150 Warrants. The 13,082,977 Osino Shares represent approximately 12.434% of the total number of issued and outstanding Osino Shares, resulting in a 0.053% change to Mr. Beaty’s Osino Share holdings. If all of his Warrants were exercised, Mr. Beaty would own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, approximately 12.487% of the total number of issued and outstanding Osino Shares, resulting in a 0.00% change to Mr. Beaty’s Osino Share holdings on a partially diluted basis after the completion of the Warrant Exercise.

Mr. Beaty’s acquisition was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Beaty may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of Osino in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Osino and other relevant factors.

Mr. Beaty is not currently a party to any agreement in respect of the acquisition, holding, disposition or voting of any securities of Osino.

Other than through Kestrel Holdings Ltd., Mr. Beaty does not own or control any securities of Osino with, nor is Mr. Beaty a joint actor with, another entity.

