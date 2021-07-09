Posthaste: Canada plummets in ranking of world’s most innovative cities

Toronto fell from the top 10 in 2019 to a dismal No. 43 this year Photo by Brent Lewin/Bloomberg files

Article content The United States appears to be eating Canada’s lunch when it comes to innovation, a new report suggests. An annual ranking of the world’s most innovative cities by data analysts 2thinknow released this week finds the U.S. flourishing and Canada tanking. While Tokyo, Japan, took the top spot, cities in the U.S. showed surprising strength. For the first time in 14 years, more than half of the top one hundred cities were located in the U.S., a “jaw-dropping, unexpected result,” the analysts said. Canada, meanwhile, saw its cities’ rankings plummet by an average of 95 places. Toronto, which finished as the 10th most innovative city in the world in 2019, fell to a dismal 43rd place this year. Montreal fell from 22nd place in 2019 to spot 36. Vancouver and Calgary didn’t even make the top 100 this year, after placing 36th and 89th, respectively, in 2019.

Article content Christopher Hire, director of 2thinknow, blames the performance on Canadian government policies that stifle competition. “The Trudeau government has bet on uniform centralism,” Hire said in a release. “In contrast, the U.S. has fifty states with fifty different approaches, encouraging competition between states and cities.” The data analysts credit the strong showing by smaller U.S. cities this year to the rise of remote work. While Canada also saw many employees working from home, it didn’t have the same effect on innovation. “The mass exodus from major American cities [has] strengthened hometown innovation as local expertise flooded back to their roots and dialled in via Zoom or Teams,” Hire said. “This is due to superior U.S. digital skills and platforms.”

Article content Meanwhile, Europe also suffered in the rankings this year, with the exodus of workers from cities slowing innovation instead of stoking it. Cities in Germany and France saw an unprecedented drop in their rankings, plunging an average of 77 and 85 places, respectively. The U.K. didn’t fare much better, with “decades of gains reversed.” “Innovation is tied to growing mid-size companies, and European use of the coercive instruments of state like lockdowns has damaged their innovation economy,” Hire said. The data analysts determined how well suited a city is to fostering innovation by consulting 162 indicators. They measured digital transformation, startups, economic recovery and development, mobility, liveability and COVID-19 cases and policies, among other criteria.

Article content The pandemic weighed heavily on the ranking this year, the analysts said, making it especially volatile. Lockdowns, the resulting reduction in small- and mid-sized business activity and changing public health measures all had an outsized impact on cities’ innovation economies. Those measures have temporarily helped countries such as the U.S. and China, whose cities jumped an average of 77 places, and hurt those in Canada and Europe. Researchers expect the volatility to last into 2023. Here are this year’s top 10 cities: 1. Tokyo, Japan

2. Boston, Massachusetts

3. New York City, New York

4. Sydney, Australia

5. Singapore, Singapore

6. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

7. Seoul, South Korea

8. Houston, Texas

9. Chicago, Illinois

10. Paris, France

_____________________________________________________________ COVID-19 COSTS AND YOUR TAXES Can you claim all those masks you bought to get through the pandemic as a medical expense on your tax return? The Canada Revenue Agency was recently asked if masks, COVID-19 testing and the cost of getting a vaccine in another country could be eligible as a medical expense tax credit. Jamie Golombek walks us through the CRA’s response, breaks down the medical expense tax credit in general and gives advice on how to navigate what the CRA didn’t address in its answer. Photo by Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Article content ___________________________________________________ Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will arrive at the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Venice, Italy.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland participates in and appears as a panellist at the G20 high-level tax symposium.

Melanie Joly, minister of economic development and official languages and minister responsible for CED, accompanied by Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec lieutenant, MP for Honore—Mercier and government House leader, will announce financial assistance for research and innovation centre Vestechpro, CTT Group and metropolitan fashion Cluster mode to stimulate innovation in the textile sector.

Marie-Claude Bibeau, minister of agriculture and agri-food, and Andree Laforest, Quebec minister of municipal affairs and housing and minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, will announce investments to support community resiliency against COVID-19 through infrastructure upgrades, repairs, modernization or adaptation.

Capital Event Management holds its annual Whistler Capital Conference.

Today’s data: Canadian labour force survey

Canadian labour force survey Earnings: MTY Food Group

Article content ___________________________________________________ Homebuilders stayed busy throughout the pandemic, even as lockdowns and supply chain constraints weighed on the industry. According to a report from the Canadian Homebuilders’ Association, the residential construction industry provided 1.24 million jobs and provided $81 billion in wages in 2020. And as housing prices rose amid a pandemic homebuying boom, construction increased, especially for low-rise dwellings — a favourite of remote workers looking for bigger residences. But all that construction is still not nearly enough to support demand for homes in Canada. The chart below shows how construction has slowed since the 1970s. “From almost 12,000 housing starts per million people in the early 1970s, housing construction has declined to about 6,000 starts per million people in the recent past,” write Murtaza Haider and Stephen Moranis. “What’s more, current construction activity has been concentrated in high-rise housing that meets the shelter needs of smaller-sized households, leaving families to compete for shelter in increasingly scarce low-rise housing.”

Article content ____________________________________________________ The rise of meme stocks — shares in GameStop, AMC and a handful of other companies whose value has been driven through the roof thanks to the coordinated efforts of everyday investors — has been a mixed blessing. While they have shown just how easily the stock market can be manipulated, meme stocks have also made a lot of people a lot of money — in the short term, anyway. But the meme stock phenomenon could have at least one long-lasting benefit: an increased interest in investing among teenagers. You might have reservations about your children learning about investing through social media platforms like Reddit, but an early interest in financial literacy, no matter where it comes from, will serve them well throughout their lives.

