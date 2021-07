Article content

Cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc said on Friday it will buy Vectura Group in a deal valuing the British pharmaceutical company at 1.05 billion pounds ($1.44 billion).

Shareholders of Vectura, which focuses on inhaled medicines, will get 150 pence per share in cash, U.S.-based Philip Morris said. ($1 = 0.7264 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)