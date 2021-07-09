Ontario Covid-19 Rules Could Be Lifted Almost Entirely in August

Article content (Bloomberg) — Ontario residents could see the vast majority of Covid-19 restrictions lifted in August, allowing them to finish the summer in near pre-pandemic conditions. On Friday, Canada’s most populous province announced it was moving into Step Three of its reopening plan sooner than expected, as vaccination rates continue to exceed targets. “While this is exciting news, we must still remain vigilant and continue to follow the public health measures we know work and keep us safe,” Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health, said in a written statement. “Vaccines remain our ticket out of the pandemic.”

Article content Indoor dining will reopen in the province on July 16, with capacity restrictions based on the ability to separate patrons by two meters, or about seven feet. Retailers and religious venues will be allowed to host as many people as the same distancing restriction allows. As many as 25 people will be allowed to gather indoors and 100 outdoors, with some exceptions. Local jurisdictions in the province can opt to keep stricter measures in place, Ontario’s chief medical officer, Kieran Moore, said at a news conference. The province will remain in Step Three for at least 21 days. But if vaccination thresholds are met — including 75% of the population having received two doses — the “vast majority” of outstanding restrictions will be lifted, the government said.