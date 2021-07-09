Nicholas Reichenbach – Early Warning Report for Flow Beverage Corp.

TORONTO — Nicholas Reichenbach announces that upon completion of the reverse takeover transaction by way of a three cornered amalgamation among RG One Corp., RG One Subco Inc. and Flow Water Inc. on June 29, 2021 (the “Transaction”), Nicholas Reichenbach, the Executive Chairman of Flow Beverage Corp. (the “Company”) now owns, directly or indirectly, 3,788,391 Multiple Voting Shares, 255,829 Subordinate Voting Shares, and 582,215 restricted share units (the “Acquired Shares”) of the Company. Each Multiple Voting Share carries 10 votes per share and together with the Subordinate Voting Shares, such shares, represent approximately 34.97% of the votes attached to all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company as of the date hereof, on a non-diluted basis. The Acquired Shares acquired by Nicholas Reichenbach are presently being held only for investment purposes. Nicholas Reichenbach may from time to time in the future increase or decrease his ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

Nicholas Reichenbach will file an early warning report pursuant to applicable securities laws in connection with the completion of the Transaction. A copy of the Early Warning Report to which this press release relates will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Acquired Shares were acquired pursuant to the Transaction in reliance on the exemption set out in section 2.11 of National Instrument 45-106.

