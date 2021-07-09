New ECB policy will not try to make up for lost inflation: Weidmann

Article content

FRANKFURT — The European Central Bank will not try to make up for lost inflation after periods of anemic price growth and will not strive to overshoot its new 2% target, German central bank chief Jens Weidmann said on Friday.

The ECB unveiled a new strategy on Thursday which set its inflation target at 2%, ditching a previous goal of “below but close to 2%,” seen as a clumsy and ambiguous formulation.

While the ECB said it may at times exceed this target, Weidmann said this will not be a goal.