Madonna Supports Ending Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”

Madonna became the latest celebrity to advocate for Britney Spears’ release from her conservatorship last night.


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

The conservatorship is legal arrangement that gave Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and other appointed figures the authority to manage the singer’s finances and personal life 13 years ago.

In a supportive message shared to her Instagram Story, Madonna urged justice system representatives involved in Britney’s conservatorship case to “give this woman her life back” and acknowledged “the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”

“This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!” Madonna’s message finished.


Jeremy Bembaron/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

She posted the caption with an early 2000s photo of herself wearing a Britney Spears T-shirt. Honestly, it was perfect, and strikes me as a vintage reference to the #FreeBritney merchandise we see at rallies and across the Internet.


Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Of course, this isn’t the first time Madonna has supported Britney. She’s regularly expressed admiration for her in press interviews. And who could forget that the pair even performed together over the years?


Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

They collaborated on the 2003 song, “Me Against The Music,” and gave a very memorable performance with Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott at the MTV Video Music Awards the same year.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

After Britney gave a heartfelt speech in virtual court last month asking a judge to terminate the conservatorship, how could you not say something?


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

The next court date is scheduled for July 14.

Learn more about Britney’s conservatorship here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR