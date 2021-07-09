London copper rises as dollar retreats; Shanghai copper slips

Article content

London copper prices ticked up on Friday as the U.S. dollar pulled back from a three-month high, but the metal struggled to widen gains amid doubts over the global economic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.7% at $9,391.50 a tonne by 0450 GMT, after a 1.4% drop in the previous session.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning trade 0.1% lower at 68,940 yuan ($10,630.36) a tonne.

The rapid spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in some emerging markets has raised concerns that the global economic rebound might be derailed, dampening expectations for metals demand.